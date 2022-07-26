FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Before preparing for the upcoming season, several members of the Saint Francis football team welcomed dozens of kids for the Kevin Donley Youth Football Camp at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

During the day, coaches and current players taught football fundamentals for kids in grades 1-6.

Donley, who is about to coach his 25th season with the Cougars, enjoyed seeing his team pay it forward for the younger generation of football players.

“It means a lot to our coaches and our players that we can teach these youngsters the correct fundamentals and try to keep the game as safe as possible,” said Donley.

Among those working with kids on Tuesday were offensive linemen Reeve Muncie and Aspen Pippert-Board. The sophomores are both excited to get the season rolling after coming off a disappointing 2021 campaign.

“Ever since that season was done, we got right back to work, with the winter lifting and everything, just trying to change the mentality, and come in her and pick the culture back up,” said Muncie, a Carroll High School grad.

“We refuse to go 3-6 again,” said Pippert-Board, a North Side graduate. “We’re starting off small, going for that winning record. From there, going for championships.”

The Cougars kick off the 2022 season at Saint Francis (IL) on Sept. 10.