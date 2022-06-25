FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – For a quarter century, Kevin Donley has operated one of the winningest college football programs at the NAIA level. On Saturday, Donley and former Saint Francis football players celebrated the program’s 25th anniversary in downtown Fort Wayne.

Under Donley, Saint Francis has won 13 division championships in the Mid-States Football Association’s (MSFA) Mideast League and back-to-back NAIA national championships in 2016 and 2017. He is also tied for the fifth most wins amongst coaches at all levels of college football.

Among the many players the Donley has worked with at Saint Francis is James Bettcher, a 2002 graduate who is currently on the coaching staff with the Cincinnati Bengals. Before joining the NFL coaching ranks, Bettcher learned some of his most meaningful lessons while playing for Donley at Saint Francis.

“In life and in anything you do, it’ll never be about years of experience,” Bettcher said. “It’ll be about your experience in your years, and that’s always stuck with me.”

Entering his 25th season as the Cougars’ head coach, Donley hopes to get Saint Francis back to their winning ways after a 3-6 season.

Saint Francis opens the football season on Sept. 10 at St. Francis (IL), with their home opener scheduled on Sept. 17 against Judson.