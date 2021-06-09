Donley reaches contract extension with USF, runs through 2026

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Kevin Donley will be on the sideline for the foreseeable future at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium as the Cougars head coach has signed a contract extension that keeps him at USF through 2026.

Per USF:

“Donley holds the NAIA record for career wins with 335 wins, is No. 7 on the collegiate coaching list and is the winningest active collegiate coach heading into his 43rd season in 2021.

Donley has a 221-52 record in 23 seasons at USF including 21 consecutive winning seasons. USF finished 2-2 in a Covid-shortened Spring 2021 season but will look to have a full schedule again this fall.”

Click HERE to view the 2021 USF Football schedule.