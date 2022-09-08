Purdue running back King Doerue (22) during an NCAA football game on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in West Lafayette, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – After dropping their season opener against Penn State, Purdue is turning the page to week two and Indiana State.

One area that the Boilermakers are looking to build on this Saturday is in the running game. After averaging just 84.2 yards per game on the ground last season, Purdue is striking for a more respectable rushing attack.

King Doerue might be the answer to the Boilermakers’ rushing troubles. The senior scored a pair of rushing touchdowns while averaging 3.8 yards per carry last week against Penn State.

Purdue kicks off their second game of the season against Indiana State on Saturday at 4 p.m.