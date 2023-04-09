FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With several open scholarships available, the Mastodons are continuing to tweak their roster for the 2023-24 season.

On Sunday, Wisconsin-Parkside (DII) transfer Rasheed Bello announced his commitment to Purdue Fort Wayne on Sunday. Last season, the 6-foot guard averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game while earning player of the year honors in the Greater Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC).

Bello is the second transfer portal addition for the Mastodons, who also added Northrop grad Jalen Jackson earlier this offseason.