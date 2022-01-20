Diedrich’s 26 kills not enough as George Mason rallies to down Dons

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jon Diedrich had a match-high 26 kills, but George Mason stormed back to beat Purdue Fort Wayne 3-2 in men’s volleyball on Thursday night at the Hilliard Gates Sports Center.

The Dons won the first set 25-18 and the second set 25-20 and appeared to be poised for a sweep. However, George Mason to the next three sets – including the decisive fifth set by a score of 16-14 – to win the match.

PFW drops to 2-2 on the season. The Mastodons play again on Saturday when they travel to St. Francis Brooklyn.

