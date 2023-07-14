COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (WANE) – A pair of Mastodons have earned their chance to compete alongside some of the best collegiate players in the country.

Jon Diedrich and Bryce Walker were recently named to the 21-man USA Volleyball Collegiate National team. The pair trained alongside the best college players in Colorado Springs over the summer.

Both Diedrich and Walker were named to the All-MIVA team last season. Diedrich led the Mastodons in kills last year with 389. Walker was third on the team with 229 kills while leading the Mastodons with 99 blocks.

Purdue Fort Wayne was one of four schools in the country, and the only MIVA program to have multiple representatives on the team.