Diedrich tallies 28 kills as Dons open with win

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The No. 14 Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team earned themselves a 3-1 victory (25-16, 25-21, 27-29, 25-18) over the Queens Royals on Friday (Jan. 10). Freshman Jon Diedrich recorded 28 kills in his very first collegiate match, the most a freshman has had in his first match during the rally scoring era for the ‘Dons.

Jon Diedrich had a .438 hitting percentage (28-7-48) and contributed three digs. His 4-1-6 first set allowed the ‘Dons to hit .550 in the opening set. Kade Bontrager made his mark with four kills and Wilmer Hernandez and Richie Diedrich contributed two apiece.The Mastodons closed set one after the Royals had a bad set for point 25.

In set two, the momentum didn’t stop for the Mastodons and they shut down the Royals . Jon Diedrich allowed himself to collect nine more kills and Bontrager contributed four. Frederico Santos helped the team to a victory with 15 of his 57 assists in the second set.

The Royals made their comeback in set three with a team hitting percentage of .452. The set featured 15 ties with the Royals winning in extra points.

Queens opened the fourth set with a quick lead, but the Mastodons took back control with a 9-1 run.

The Mastodons held Queens to a .217 hitting percentage for the match. Troy Gooch had a match-high 11 digs and Santos added 10. Offensively, Bontrager finished with 12 kills and a career-high five aces.

Purdue Fort Wayne starts the season with a 1-0 record while Queens falls to 0-1. Next up for the ‘Dons will be the Belmont Abbey Crusaders on Saturday (Jan. 11) at 2 p.m.