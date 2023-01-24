FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball outside hitter Jon Diedrich was named the MIVA Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday (Jan. 24).

Diedrich led the Mastodons to a 2-0 week with 3-0 wins over Missouri S&T and Harvard. He led the team and the MIVA with 5.00 kills per set with a .510 hitting percentage. He was the only player in the country to average 5.00 kills per set and at least .500 hitting this week.

Against the Miners, Diedrich had 10 kills on an error-less 17 swings for a .588 clip. He also added an assist and an ace. The next night, the senior had 20 kills against the Crimson with a .471 hitting percentage. His 20 kills tied his career-best among three-set matches. He also had one ace in that contest.

This is Diedrich’s fourth MIVA Offensive Player of the Week award in his career and first of 2023. He is the first Mastodon in program history to earn a MIVA Player of the Week award in all four of his seasons since the honor was first awarded in 1998.

Diedrich and the Mastodons are back in action on Friday (Jan. 27) when they welcome Sacred Heart to the Gates Sports Center.