FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Purdue Fort Wayne men’s volleyball team beat the visiting Missouri S&T Miners on Friday night (Jan. 20) 25-20, 25-15, 25-17 in the Gates Sports Center.

The first-year program held tough with the Mastodons for the majority of the opening set, but the ‘Dons quickly used its experience to overwhelm the visitors from Missouri. The two teams were tied at 18, but the ‘Dons went on a 5-0 run behind Emmanuel Jurineack’s service. The Miners took a pair of points from the ‘Dons, but then made two errors to give away the set. Purdue Fort Wayne hit .400 in the opening frame (11-3-20).

The ‘Dons went up 11-10 in set two before taking control again. Bryce Walker served the Mastodons through a 5-0 run, which saw the junior middle blocker ace the Miners twice. S&T scored once before another 3-0 run for the ‘Dons. This put the ‘Dons up nine, giving way for a comfortable finish that ultimately ended in another 3-0 Purdue Fort Wayne run.

Set three was littered with aces and errors early on, as the ‘Dons only had one kill by the time they reached 10 points. The Mastodons found a rhythm midway through the set however, going on a 6-0 push behind Sergio Carrillo’s serve. The Miners pushed back with a 6-1 run, but the ‘Dons closed the match on an identical run of their own. The final four points were a pair of kills from Walker, a block from Walker and Wilmer Hernandez and an ace from Mark Frazier.

Diedrich finished with 10 kills, a match-high. Ryan Steponaitis played in his first collegiate match, registering a block.

The ‘Dons hit .367, their best in the early-going of 2023.

Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 3-1 with a matchup tomorrow against Harvard at 5 p.m. Missouri S&T falls to 1-3.