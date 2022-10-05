ANN ARBOR, Mich. – For the second consecutive season, Leigha Brown of the University of Michigan women’s basketball team was named to the 10-person Preseason All-Big Ten team by both the coaches and the media, as announced by the conference on Wednesday (Oct. 5). In addition, Michigan was picked to finish fifth in the league by the coaches.

Brown nabbed a spot after earning All-Big Ten second-team honors at the end of the 2021-22 season. The fifth-year guard appeared in 24 games last season, starting 15 times as she battled injury throughout the year. Brown averaged 14.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 26.5 minutes per game. She had 20 double-figure scoring games and eclipsed the 20-point mark four times, highlighted by a season-best 25 points in Michigan’s first-ever win over a top-five team in an overtime triumph against Baylor (Dec. 19, 2021).

In addition to her All-Big Ten second-team nod last year, Brown also earned WBCA All-Region team honors, Academic All-Big Ten recognition and a place on the CoSIDA Academic All-District team.