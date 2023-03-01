ANN ARBOR, Mich. – DeKalb High School graduate Leigha Brown is a consensus first team All-Big Ten selection, as the former Baron earned first team nods by both the coaches and the media.

Brown was a second-team selection each of the prior two seasons.

She currently leads 17th-ranked Michigan in both scoring and assists, tallying 18.2 points a night while adding 5.7 helpers a game.

Michigan, the fifth seed in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament, is set to play the winner of the Penn State/Minnesota game at approximately 3 p.m. on Thursday.