DeKalb grad Brown’s 22 points not enough against Michigan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Amy Dlik scored 22 points, Naz Hillmon added 20 and seventh-seeded Michigan used a strong third-quarter to defeat 10th-seeded Nebraska 81-75 in the second round of the Big Ten Tournament.

DeKalb High School graduate Leigha Brown and Isabelle Bourne combined for 22 points to put Nebraska on top 42-34 at halftime but the Wolverines took the lead for good with a 13-2 run to open the second half.

Hilmon contributed five points, Akienreh Johnson tied it at 44 with a layup and Maddie Nolan followed with a 3-pointer for the lead.

Brown finished with 22 points and Bourne 16.