DeKalb grad Brown named to All-Big Ten Second Team

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WANE) – DeKalb High School graduate Leigha Brown has made quite an impact in Ann Arbor as the junior has been named to the All-Big Ten Second Team.

According to a release by the University of Michigan:

“Leigha averaged 17.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 33.0 minutes per game. She has scored in double figures 13 times this season, including reaching the 20-point mark six times. Brown, who earned All-Big Ten honorable mention last season while playing for Nebraska, was named the Big Ten Player of the Week on Jan. 4 after going for 22 points on 8-for-10 shooting from the floor in a Michigan win at then-No. 15 Northwestern.”

