DeKalb grad Brown named Big Ten Player of the Week

Player of the Week

Leigha Brown, Michigan

Jr. – G – Auburn, Ind. – DeKalb – Major: General Studies

• Averaged 24.0 points and 4.5 assists per game with a .708 field-goal percentage and .700 three-point percentage in leading Michigan to a pair of Big Ten wins last week

• Scored a season-high 26 points (9-14 FG) in a New Year’s Eve win over visiting Wisconsin

• Registered 22 points (8-10 FG, 4-5 3FG) and tied her career high with six assists on Sunday in the Wolverines’ win at No. 15/16 Northwestern

• Earns the first Big Ten Player of the Week award of her career

• Last Michigan Player of the Week: Naz Hillmon (Nov. 30, 2020)

Big Ten Women’s Basketball Weekly Honor Roll

McKenna Warnock, So., G/F, IOWA: Averaged 18.0 ppg. and 8.0 rpg. with a .722 field-goal percentage and .692 three-point percentage in Iowa’s conference wins over Rutgers and Illinois last week

Ashley Owusu, So., G, MD: Scored a career-high 34 points on 15-of-22 shooting, while adding eight rebounds in Maryland’s win at Penn State on Dec. 31

Sam Haiby, Jr., G, NEB: Tallied 17.5 ppg., 6.5 rpg. and 5.0 apg. in Nebraska’s conference wins over Northwestern and Rutgers last week, including the game-winning layup as time expired on Dec. 31 vs. NU, the Huskers’ first top-15 win since Dec. 9, 2014 vs. No. 9 Duke

Freshman of the Week

Caitlin Clark, Iowa

Fr. – G – West Des Moines, Iowa – Dowling Catholic – Major: Undeclared

• Averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game last week while pacing Iowa to Big Ten wins over Rutgers and Illinois

• Registered 28 points, six rebounds and six assists in the Hawkeyes’ Dec. 31 victory over Rutgers, scoring 12 of Iowa’s final 21 points in the six-point win

• Added 21 points in 27 minutes on Sunday at Illinois, helping the Hawkeyes to their highest scoring output of the season (107 points)

• Collects the fifth Freshman of the Week award of her career

• Last Iowa Freshman of the Week: Caitlin Clark (Dec. 28, 2020)

2020-21 Big Ten Players of the Week

Nov. 30

P: Naz Hillmon, Jr., MICH

F: Caitlin Clark, IOWA

F: Angel Reese, MD

Dec. 7

P: Caitlin Clark, Fr., IOWA

F: Caitlin Clark, IOWA

Dec. 14

P: Caitlin Clark, Fr., IOWA

F: Caitlin Clark, IOWA

Dec. 21

P: Arella Guirantes, Sr., RU

F: Diamond Johnson, RU

Dec. 28

P: Caitlin Clark, Fr., IOWA

P: Arella Guirantes, Sr., RU

F: Caitlin Clark, IOWA

Jan. 4

P: Leigha Brown, Jr., MICH

F: Caitlin Clark, IOWA