ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WANE) – DeKalb High School graduate Leigha Brown has been tabbed to the All-Big Ten Second Team.

Brown averaged 14.5 points a game, second-most on the Wolverines. The 6-foot-1 wing also put up 3.3 rebounds per game while leading the team with 1.5 steals per game.

She recently missed time with a lower leg injury, but returned to action this past Sunday. Brown has played in 19 of Michigan’s 27 games this season with 14 starts.

Michigan has a 22-5 overall record entering the Big Ten Tournament and is ranked no. 10 in the country.