CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) – Fifth-year senior Leigha Brown, a DeKalb High School graduate, had 25 points and eight rebounds, and 19th-ranked Michigan knocked off No. 6 North Carolina 76-68 on Tuesday night at the inaugural Jumpman Invitational. The 6-foot-1 Brown was 9 of 15 from the field and made three 3-pointers in her 113th career game for the Wolverines. Laila Phelia added 20 points for Michigan, which shot 46% from the field, while holding North Carolina to 32%. Deja Kelly had 15 points and Eva Hodgson had 13 for North Carolina, which couldn’t complete the comeback after falling behind by 23 points in the first half.