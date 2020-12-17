Defensive coordinator Bob Diaco will not return to Purdue

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue University released a one sentence statement on Thursday morning stating that defensive coordinator Bob Diaco will not be back on Purdue’s football staff.

Per the university’s release:

“Purdue head football coach Jeff Brohm has announced that defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bob Diaco will not return to the Boilermakers’ staff.”

This was Diaco’s first season at Purdue. He spent the season before as the defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech. He spent 2018 as the outside linebackers coach at Oklahoma and was the defensive coordinator at Nebraska in 2017.

Most football fans in Indiana know Diaco as Notre Dame’s defensive coordinator from 2010-13. He earned the Broyles Award in 2012 as the top assistant coach in college football.

He left South Bend for the head coaching job at UConn where he led the Huskies program from 2014-16.