FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis football fans got a first look at the 2023 Cougars during Saturday’s annual spring game at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.

Head Coach Kevin Donley returns for his 26th season with the Cougars, who has led the program since it was launched in 1998.

With the offense undergoing major personnel and play calling changes, the Cougars defense dominated most of the afternoon. Donley also has high hopes that the defense could be a strength early on in the season.

The last two years have seen a swoon for the Cougars with Saint Francis going a combined 7-12. With several players returning from a younger roster, Donley hopes the program can head back in the right direction this fall.

Saint Francis opens the 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2 at home against Saint Xavier.