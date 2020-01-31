DeBerry leads Dons over North Dakota

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Thursday was Marcus DeBerry’s world and we were all just living in it. The senior from Union City, Tennessee made his first seven attempts from long range to help the Purdue Fort Wayne men’s basketball team defeat North Dakota 72-68.

DeBerry made all six attempts from three in the first half including a shot at the buzzer. He made his first attempt in the second half to start 7-of-7 before cooling off for a 7-of-8 performance from three. The senior had 20 points at half and finished with a career-high 23 points in the game. DeBerry also added four rebounds and three steals. The seven 3-pointers was also a career best.

He helped the ‘Dons make 15 3-pointers in the contest, second most in a game this season.

The Mastodons led 39-27 at half and UND never held a lead after 7-6. However UND made it tight down the stretch.

Following seven straight UND points, the ‘Dons took a timeout leading 68-66 with 1:11 left in the game. Out of the timeout, Jarred Godfrey found Matt Holba for a 3-pointer that put the ‘Dons up by five. UND raced down the court for a layup to make it a three-point game. UND called their final timeout. An extended possession for the ‘Dons followed. It started with Cameron Benford grabbing an offensive rebound with 17 seconds left. He went to the line for a one-and-one. He missed the free throw, but Deonte Billups swooped in to steal the offensive board. He got the ball to Benford who was fouled and went to the line again. Benford made up for his first miss by hitting his first attempt and pushing the final score to a two-possession margin.

Holba finished with 14 points and 5-of-9 from the floor. He had four 3-pointers including an acrobatic off balance trey with the shot clock winding down in the second half.

Dylan Carl had 10 points.

The ‘Dons shot 45.5 percent (25-of-55) from the floor while limiting UND to 43.9 percent (25-of-57).

DeBerry’s big night helped the ‘Dons hold a 28-0 edge in bench points.

North Dakota falls to 10-13 (4-5 Summit League). The ‘Dons improve to 10-13 and 3-5 Summit League.

Purdue Fort Wayne returns to action on Saturday (Feb. 1) at 7 p.m. against North Dakota State. It will be homecoming for the Mastodons and the contest will be played at the Gates Sports Center.

