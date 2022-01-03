Davis nets 37 to lead Badgers over Boilermakers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It was a very warm December across northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. We dealt with a wide variety of weather conditions, including rain, snow, and fog. What can we expect for the rest of January? Will the warming trend continue into the new year?

Looking back at the month of December, what stands out is all the above average days on the calendar. Only three days featured below average temperatures and we finished the month 7.2 degrees above average.