BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana men’s basketball program will host a seven-game non-conference home slate, highlighted by a matchup with preseason No. 1 Kansas.

“I think our non-conference schedule will prepare us for the toughness of the Big Ten,” said IU head coach Mike Woodson. “I am thrilled with the chance to return to Madison Square Garden and Atlanta for three great games against high-major opponents.

“Playing in Indianapolis is always a priority for us, and we are excited for the matchup with a well-coached Harvard squad. I know our fans cannot wait to see Kansas at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. It should be a great battle between two of the most historically significant programs in the country.”

Indiana, who will not face a true road game until Big Ten Conference play, opens the season with three-straight home tilts at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall as hosts to Florida Gulf Coast (Nov. 7), Army (Nov. 12), and Wright State (Nov. 16).

The next four scheduled non-conference games will be neutral site locations beginning with the Empire Classic on Nov. 19 and 20 at Madison Square Garden in New York. The four-team tournament will feature the ninth-ranked UConn Huskies according to ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25, No. 25 Texas, and border rival Louisville. Semifinal matchups, television coverage, and the on-sale date for tickets will be announced in the future.

IU will then head to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for a date with Harvard on Nov. 26. The game will mark the 49th-straight season in which the Hoosiers have played a game in Indianapolis.

Indiana will travel to Atlanta for a Holiday Hoopsgiving showdown with Auburn on Dec. 9 at the State Farm Arena.

The Jayhawks will make their return trip to Bloomington on Dec. 16. The Hoosiers close the month of December with games against Morehead State (Dec. 19), North Alabama (Dec. 21), and Kennesaw State (Dec. 29) in front of Hoosier Nation.

Hoosier Hysteria presented by Smithville is scheduled for Oct. 20. For the second-straight season, Indiana will host a pair of exhibition games prior to the official start of the year. IU will take on Indianapolis on Oct. 30 and Marian on Nov. 3.

The Big Ten schedule, tip times, and television designations will be made at a later date.