FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Monday's freezing rain created a glaze of ice you likely were not able to see. This transparent glaze of ice is called black ice. It can be found on any type of pavement and is extremely dangerous to motorists.

Leo Waldenback is the Co-Founder of Zutobi, a company founded in 2018 that focuses on a gaming-based approach to driver education. The company's app, DMV Practice Test by Zutobi, features levels, achievements, and leaderboards to make learning how to drive fun. Winter driving safety is a big focus of the company, and this includes driving on black ice. Waldenback says wintry precipitation, including black ice, results in about 40,000 injuries annually in the United States.