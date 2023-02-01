FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Antwaan Cushingberry is unmatched when it comes to putting up points in a Saint Francis basketball uniform.
The USF senior tallied 18 points last Wednesday in a road win at Mount Vernon Nazarene to pass Brett Norris as the top scorer in program history. Norris scored 2,280 points for the Cougars from 1988-92.
After scoring 20 on Saturday in a loss to Taylor, Cushingberry now sits at 2,306 points for his career. A five-foot-eight guard, Cushingberry is an Indianapolis native who graduated from Warren Central.
USF is 12-11 overall this year and 5-8 in Crossroads League play. The Cougars have five regular season games remaining before the Crossroads League tournament.
Next up, the Cougars are set to host Goshen at 7 p.m. at the Hutzell Athletic Center on Wednesday.