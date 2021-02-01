Crowe, Wurster lead Dons to sweep in home opener

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – In Purdue Fort Wayne women’s volleyball’s home opener of 2021, the Mastodons controlled Youngstown State from the opening serve on Monday, February 1 in the Gates Sports Center. Purdue Fort Wayne won 3-0 (25-12, 25-8, 25-13) for its first-ever Horizon League win.

Katie Crowe was dominant in all facets of the game, as she finished with 13 kills, 10 digs and six aces. She did not have an error and recorded a .650 hitting percentage. Crowe is now 10 kills away from 1,000 in her career.

The Mastodons started the match on a 9-1 run, which featured kills from Madelyn Wurster and Crowe, and an ace from Crowe. A 5-1 run later on put the ‘Dons up 19-7. Wurster and Ramei Jackson combined for a block to put the exclamation point on the run. A 3-0 stretch closed the set, and Julia Wayer had the ace that finished it off. Wurster had six of her 12 kills in the opening frame. The ‘Dons hit a scorching .417 while holding Youngstown State to a putrid -.038.

The second set was more of the same for the ‘Dons, as they hit .433 while YSU hit just .077. Crowe led the Mastodons on a 7-1 run to start, which featured two of her six aces. A 12-2 stretch followed shortly after as all momentum had shifted to Purdue Fort Wayne. Wurster had two kills in the final three points and Sidney Schiller capped the set with a kill.

Youngstown State scored the first point of the third set, but this was the only point at which they led all night. Purdue Fort Wayne’s 9-1 subsequent run saw five kills and two blocks from the ‘Dons. Crowe continued her hot evening with three aces in a row down the stretch. Rachael Curcis had an ace to give Purdue Fort Wayne a set point opportunity. YSU held one chance off, but Sydney Boerst bounced a ball in the middle of the court to finish off the one-hour and nine-minute match.

In the middle, Jackson had five kills on seven swings and Boerst had five kills on nine swings. Crucis paced the defensive effort with 16 digs, helping hold Youngstown State to .056.

No Youngstown State player had more than three kills on Monday night.

Purdue Fort Wayne improves to 1-2 while Youngstown State falls to 2-1. These two teams will meet again tomorrow at 6 p.m. on the Arnie Ball Court.