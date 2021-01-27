Crews nets 41, but Huntington wins shootout with Bethel

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne native and North Side High School graduate TreVion Crews scored 41 points to lead Bethel, but Huntington University topped the visiting Pilots 110-98 at Platt Arena on Wednesday night in Crossroads League action.

Oak Hill graduate Caleb Middlesworth tallied 32 points and 9 rebounds to pace the Foresters. Zach Goodline added 21 points and 10 assists for HU, who improves to 13-6 overall and 6-5 in conference.

Crews had a huge night all-around. He was 15-of-28 shooting, including 7-fo-16 on threes. The former Legend also racked up 8 rebounds and 7 assists. Bethel falls to 18-4 overall with the loss and 8-2 in Crossroads League play.