FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Coming off an All-American season at Louisville, Blackhawk Christian grad Cara Cresse is soaking in her best season yet on the volleyball court.

The Blackhawk Christian grad returned to her hometown earlier this week, joining other local standouts like West Noble grad Maddie Schermerhorn for a volleyball skills camp at Empowered Sports Club.

Lining up at middle hitter, Cresse was third on the team in kills (264) and second in blocks (111). Cresse helped Louisville advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament before bowing out to Pittsburgh.

Following the season, Cresse was named a third-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. The Blackhawk Christian grad still has two seasons of eligibility remaining in her college career.