Cougars top Stillman, heading to NAIA Elite Eight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WANE) – Antwaan Cushingberry came up with two huge buckets down the stretch on his way to a game-high 28 points as the ninth-seeded Cougars topped eigth-seeded Stillman (Ala.) at the NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday afternoon, punching St. Francis’ ticket to the Elite Eight.

USF will now face the winner of Indiana Wesleyan/Bethel in the Elite Eight on Saturday at 3 p.m. Eastern.

In addition to Cushingberry, Blackhawk Christian graduate Jalan Mull (13 points) and Carroll grad David Ejah (10 points) scored in double figures for USF.