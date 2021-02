FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis got 20 points from Antwaan Cushingberry as the Cougars bested visiting Grace College 83-79 at the Hutzell Center on Wednesday night.

Carroll graduate David Ejah added 16 points, Blackhawk Christian grad Jalan Mull had 15, and Carroll grad Dan McKeeman 11 for USF.

Blackhawk Christian graduate Frank Davidson chipped in with 6 points and 15 rebounds for Grace.