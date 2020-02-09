Cougars take down Taylor in a Pair of Games

Fort Wayne, Ind. – University of Saint Francis women’s basketball picked up a big win 78-64 over No. 5 Taylor Saturday afternoon at the Hutzell Athletic Center. No. 10 USF was led by freshman Cassidy Crawford, who was named a starter for the second time this season, and finished with a game-high 19 points, and also had six rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

Two-time All-American Kara Gerka connected on 7-of-10 shots finishing with 18 points. Sidney Crowe had 13, Lindley Kistler 11 to round out the double-digit scorers for the Lady Cougars.

Taylor has now lost three of its last four games, after starting off the season with a 22-0 overall record.

KEY STATISTICS

Field Goal: USF 55%, TU 42%

3-point: USF 42%, TU 26%

Rebounds: USF 36, TU 22

Assists: USF 21, TU 12

IN THE CROSSROADS LEAGUE

​Marian won big vs Spring Arbor 83-51, and now has sole possession of first place in the Crossroads League. With the loss, Taylor falls to second place in the CL for the first time this season and is tied with USF. Indiana Wesleyan has sole possession of fourth place.

NEXT TIME OUT

USF hosts Mount Vernon Naz. on Wednesday, February 12th at 7 p.m.

Lady Cougars have four regular-season conference games remaining.

For the men…

University of Saint Francis men’s basketball got a herculean performance from Antwaan Cushingberry in the 84-82 win over Taylor Saturday afternoon at Hutzell Athletic Center.

Cushingberry could not be stopped, driving to the basket, hitting 10-of-17 shots and finishing with a game-high 26 points. The sophomore also led the Cougars with five rebounds and six assists. Jalan Mull finished with 17 points, Jeffrey Reynolds had 11, to go with three first-half blocks.

KEY STATISTICS

Field Goal %: USF 61%, TU 48%

Blocks: USF 4, TU 1

IN THE CROSSROADS LEAGUE

​With the win, USF takes over sole possession of fourth place in the Crossroads League, thanks to a Bethel 102-92 loss at Grace, and Spring Arbor’s 87-73 loss at Marian. Indiana Wesleyan remains in first place after the Wildcats defeated Goshen 95-78.

NEXT TIME OUT