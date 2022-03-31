FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The 2022 football schedule has been set for the St. Francis Cougars with spring practice set to kick off Friday at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.
USF will open the season on the road September 10 at St. Francis of Illinois. USF’s home opener will be September 17 against Judson at 6 p.m.
USF is set to open spring practice Friday at 3 p.m. The annual Black ‘N Blue spring game is set for noon on Saturday, April 23.
Sept. 10 @ St. Francis I(Illinois)
Sept. 17 vs. Judson at 6 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. St. Xavier at 6 p.m.
October 1 @ Siena Heights
October 8 @ Madonna
October 15 vs. Marian at noon
October 22 @ Indiana Weselyan
October 29 vs. Taylor at noon
November 5 @ Lawrence Tech
November 12 @ Concordia University Ann Arbor