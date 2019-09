FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After what was a quasi-impromptu bye week Saint Francis is ready to roll this coming Saturday as the third-ranked Cougars travel to Chicago to face Robert Morris at 8 p.m.

USF was supposed to host Lindenwood-Belleville last Saturday in the Cougars’ home opener, but Lindenwood-Belleville shut down the program over the summer.

USF won its season opener two weeks ago, beating St. Francis of Illinois 56-6.