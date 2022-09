FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis kicks off the 2022 season on the road this coming Saturday as the Cougars travel to Joliet to face Saint Francis (Illinois) at 1 p.m.

The Cougars are entering the 25th year in program history, all led by legendary coach Kevin Donley.

USF is coming off a rare losing season, as the Cougars went 3-6 last fall.