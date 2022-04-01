FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After posting a 3-6 record in 2021, the Cougars hit the practice field for the first time this spring on Friday afternoon at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium as coach Kevin Donley and the Cougs prepare for the 2022 season.

USF went 2-5 in Mideast League MSFA play last year and wound up missing the NAIA playoffs.

The Cougars will wrap up spring practice with their annual Black ‘N Blue Game at noon on Saturday, April 23.

USF opens the 2022 season on the road at St. Francis of Illinois on September 10. Their home opener is set for Saturday, September 17 against Judson at 6 p.m. at D’Arcy Stadium.