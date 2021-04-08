Cougars gearing up for fourth and final game of the regular season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Franciscan Bowl will take center stage at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on Saturday at noon as St. Francis closes out the regular season slate with rival Marian here in Fort Wayne in what has been an unpredictable spring for the Cougars.

With COVID cancelling the fall season, the Cougars were set to play a seven-game regular season in the spring that consisted of seven games. However, their spring opener on February 27 against Madonna University was cancelled, as were games on March 27 against Lawrence Tech and April 3 against Siena Heights due to COVID issues on their campuses.

As long as Saturday’s game is played, it means the Cougars (2-1) will have played four a of a schedule seven games in the spring.

The NAIA playoffs are set to begin on April 17 with the national championship game set for May 10 in Louisiana.