FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis basketball will get the chance of a lifetime on Thursday, as the Cougars are set to play at Assembly Hall against the I.U. Hoosiers in an exhibition game at 7 p.m.

How did the game come about? USF junior guard Brayton Bailey’s father is I.U. legend Damon Bailey, and that connection helped get the Cougars on I.U.’s schedule.

I.U. played its first of two exhibition game this past weekend, as the Hoosiers bested Marian University. Meanwhile, USF opened the season with a road win last Thursday night.

The game will not be seen on TV, but will be streamed live on BTN+.