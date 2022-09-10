PEORIA, Ill. (WANE) – Saint Francis (IN) rolled over Saint Francis (IL), 52-14, to kick off their 25th season of Cougars football.

The Cougars got on the scoreboard early and often. Minutes into the first quarter, Joey Schaufelbe recovered a strip sack fumble to tumble in the endzone for Saint Francis’s first touchdown of the day. A Jack James field goal and Crosley MacEachen touchdown catch from Heath Simmons gave the Cougars a 17-0 lead heading into the second quarter.

Offensively, Saint Francis totaled nearly 500 yards of offense. Simmons threw for 260 yards on 24-of-32 passing with three touchdowns. Dawan Langston led the receiving corps with three catches for 95 yards, including a score.

Saint Francis heads back to Fort Wayne, where the Cougars host Judson next Saturday at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium.