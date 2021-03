KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WANE) – Saint Francis saw its season come to a close on Monday night as the ninth-seeded Cougars fell to fifth-seeded Shawnee State 82-77 in the NAIA Final Four.

USF finishes the season with a 27-9 overall record.

Antwaan Cushingberry led USF with 22 points while Carroll grad Dan McKeeman added 16. Jeffery Reynolds chipped in with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Lance Dollison added 12 points.