Cougars chop down Foresters in Crossroads League clash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Carroll High School graduate David Ejah racked up 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead USF over visiting Huntington University 77-66 on Wednesday night at the Hutzell Center in Crossroads League basketball action.

Antwaan Cushingberry added 17 points and 9 rebounds for USF, while Blackhawk Christian grad Jalan Mull scored 15 points and Carroll grad Dan McKeeman added 14.

Huntington was led by Zach Goodline’s 21 points while Oak Hill grad Caleb Middlesworth added 12 and Peyton West 11.