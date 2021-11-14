Cougars celebrate Senior Day, but fall to No. 9 Concordia Cardinals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On Saturday afternoon the University of Saint Francis Cougars (3-6; 1-5 MSFA) played host to the No. 9 Concordia University Cardinals (8-1; 6-1 MSFA) but couldn’t overcome the formidable Cardinals falling 37-7.

Before the game, the Cougars celebrated Senior Day to honor those who’s efforts have contributed positively to the cause of the program: Damon Hunter, Devin Senerius, Andrew McCormick, Cole Harmon, Jackson Rhoades, Brandon Lockwood, Will Homan, Zach Nihart, Solomon Asiedu, Jay Segal, Ethan Theurer, and Matthew Jackson.

As the game got started, the Cardinals started with the ball and produced a successful drive resulting in an eight-yard touchdown rush after an eight-play drive to go ahead 7-0.

After an interception by junior quarterback Heath Simmons, the Cougars defense stepped up and forced a three and out from the relentless Cardinals offense. Both the Cougars and Cardinals would go three-and-out for their next drives, and Saint Francis got the ball back on their own 12-yard line.

Then the Cougars’ offense produced a successful scoring drive themselves.

Simmons guided the team down field with six consecutive completions, and with junior running back Cameron Peterson taking a couple carries to within the 10-yard line, Saint Francis was set up. What followed was a two-yard touchdown run by Will Homan as the Cougars tied the score, and it stayed 7-7 through the end of the first quarter.

Heading into the second quarter, the Cougars defense made their third succesive stop on the Cardinals, but once Concordia forced a three-and-out, a muffed punt attempt went into the endzone though the Cougars recovered it, it went as a safety with Concordia now leading 9-7.

Through the majority of the first half both defenses stole the show, but as the game neared halftime, the Cardinals broke out with an 80-yard touchdown pass to extend their lead to 16-7 heading into halftime.

Opening the second half the Cougars started out with the ball, but to no avail as they were forced to punt. After another stop by the Cougars defense gave Saint Francis the ball back, but a three-and-out forced another punt.

What followed was a blocked punt that went back into the Cougars endzone and was recovered by Concordia as a special teams touchdown put the Cougars in an even bigger hole, now trailing 23-7.

Another passing touchdown was made with five minutes remaining in the third quarter by Concordia as they outscored the Cougars 14-0 in the frame. The game went to the fourth quarter with the Cougars trailing now 30-7.

One more rushing touchdown by the Cardinals sealed the deal as the Cougars suffered the loss bringing their season to an end.

Throughout the game, Heath Simmons threw for 171 yards, while the Cougars managed 83 rushing yards and 173 receiving yards. On defense, Alfred Moore made a sack for a loss of 10 yards and made four tackles for a total loss of 18 yards.