Cougars celebrate homecoming with dominating 68-0 performance over Madonna

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis Cougars (2-2; 0-1 MSFA) played host to the Madonna University Crusaders (1-5) Saturday afternoon at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium, and rebounded after consecutive losses to dominate the Crusaders to a 68-0 victory.

Right out of the gate, the Cougars set the tone. Their defense forced a three and out, and junior quarterback Heath Simmons took the field to guide his team back on the winning track. Running back Cameron Peterson took six consecutive carries for 38 yards down the field, and then Will Homan got the ball at the five-yard line and ran it in for the first score of the game.

Later in the frame, the Cougars got the ball back on their first of four interceptions, and this time it was Peterson who ran the ball in from the five-yard line for his first touchdown of the game, doubling the lead at 14-0.

That was not all in the first quarter though. Saint Francis’ defense stepped up again to give Simmons the ball right back, and he took control. Will Homan dominated the drive this time, totaling four rushes with his last being a 25-yard touchdown run for his second of the quarter, and the Cougars ended the first frame leading the Crusaders 21-0.

Then in the second quarter, the Cougars did the most damage.

It started with a nine-play drive finishing with Cam Peterson’s second touchdown of the game as he ran for 15 yards. Then a three and out followed by the Cougars defense, and then Simmons found wide receiver Matt Kominkiewicz for a 51-yard touchdown pass.

Now ahead by 35, defensive end Alfred Moore got a 10-yard sack and forced a fumble, which he recovered himself and ran it back for the first defensive touchdown of the game.

Before the second quarter ended, Homan rushed for a yard to complete his third touchdown run of the first half as Saint Francis went to the locker room brimming with confidence now ahead 49-0.

The Cougars got the ball to start the second half and now with Peterson and Homan sidelined, it was time for running back Ja’Suan Lambert to step up to the challenge. And he did with three consecutive rushes ending with a one-yard TD run for his first collegiate career touchdown.

Also getting in on the fun were quarterback Luke Robertson finding Landon Rush for a 20-yard touchdown pass, and defensive tackle Quintin Gordon for a pick-six.

After a scoreless fourth quarter, the Cougars had a convincing bounce back win to pull even at .500.

Throughout the game, Simmons passed for 205 yards and a passing touchdown, while Robertson followed suit with 113 passing yards of his own. Peterson ran for 65 yards and a couple touchdowns, Homan ran for 59 yards and three touchdowns while kicker Aidan Hosler went 8-for-8 in extra point attempts.

The Cougars resume play next Saturday evening when they travel to Indianapolis, Indiana where they will be challenged going up against the No. 6 Marian University Knights (4-1; 2-0 MSFA) beginning at 6:00 pm.