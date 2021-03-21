Cougars cap off 4-game series with DH sweep over Lancers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The University of Saint Francis Cougars (14-11; 6-6 Crossroads) wrapped up their four-game series against the Grace College Lancers (8-13; 5-17 Crossroads) Saturday afternoon at the World Baseball Academy in Fort Wayne and swept the doubleheader winning by scores of 14-6 and 5-1.

In the first game, the Cougar bats awoke immediately in the first and never stopped. Saint Francis plated three runs in the top of the first before junior starter Michael Vochelli threw one pitch.

Two more runs for the Cougars in the second gave Vochelli a five-run lead and despite giving up a run in the bottom of the second, the Cougars’ hurler pitched brilliantly holding the Lancers to just one run through five innings.

Meanwhile, the Cougars added three more runs in the fifth and sixth innings to take an 11-1 lead. But come the bottom of the sixth, the Lancers got to Vochelli scoring five runs and driving him from the game. He worked five and a third innings allowing four runs on just three hits while striking out 10 to earn the win.

Throughout the first game, four Cougars had multi-hit games: left fielder Alec Brunson, right fielder David Miller, center fielder Noah Freimuth, and first baseman Tyler Prince.

During the first two innings of the second game, hitting took a back seat. But come the top of the third, the Cougars went back to work on offense scoring twice in the third and three more times in the fourth to give starter Noah Freimuth all the run support he would need.

Freimuth worked all seven innings allowing just three hits and one run while fanning six to earn the complete-game victory. In addition, the young right-hander also went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI.

The Cougars resume play on Friday afternoon when they travel to Goshen, Indiana for a four-game road series against the Goshen College Maple Leafs (0-17; 0-12 Crossroads) with a doubleheader starting at 2:00 pm.