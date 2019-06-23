Concordia Lutheran graduate, Zelt to compete for Team USA in triathlon in Switzerland

by: Andy McDonnell

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) – It’s not as easy as one, two, three.

Concordia Lutheran graduate and current student at UIndy will represent Team USA in a triathlon in Switzerland this fall. He will swim, bike and run (in that order) against some of the top endurance athletes in the world.

He was a runner in high school before injuries sidelined him. Zelt picked it back up in college – and also starting training on the bike and in the pool.

The former Cadet says swimming is his weakest of the three disciplines but he’s focused on improving.

