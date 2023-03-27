FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Treyvin Moss is putting up pretty impressive numbers this season – and pro scouts are taking notice.

A 2018 Concordia Lutheran High School grad, Moss spent this past weekend back home in the Summit City leading the Northern Kentucky Norse against Purdue Fort Wayne in a three-game series at Mastodon Field.

A six-foot-three outfielder with a left-handed swing, Moss began his career at NKU playing shortstop, but transitioned to the outfield a couple seasons ago.

He’s currently hitting .337 as NKU’s leadoff hitter while leading the Horizon League with 14 stolen bases. He’s also second in the conference with 30 hits and third with 23 runs scored. Last season he started all 54 games for the Norse while hitting .288 with 3 home runs, 35 RBI, and a team-high 10 stolen bases.

Moss is listed as a senior for NKU, but has the possibility of returning to play college baseball next year if he utilizes his extra COVID year from 2020. He also is planning to play in the MLB Draft League following the 2023 collegiate season.