HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. – A late comeback for Purdue Fort Wayne women’s basketball fell just short on Friday morning (Jan. 20), as the Mastodons fell to Northern Kentucky 75-59 in Truist Arena.

The Mastodons scored nine points in a 29-second span in the final minute of the game to cut the NKU lead down to two. This included five points from Amellia Bromenschenkel , who scored a game-high 19 points. She was 6-of-11 from the floor, 2-of-3 from the 3-point line and 5-of-5 from the free throw line.

After Riley Ott knocked in a pair of free throws, Shayla Sellers scored a layup off Ott’s assist to bring the score to 71-69. From there, Northern Kentucky made four free throws to extend the lead to its final line.

Purdue Fort Wayne led at halftime thanks to an 11-2 run over the final 5:10 of the second quarter. In this stretch, the ‘Dons held NKU to 1-for-4 from the floor with three turnovers. Bromenschenkel scored five of the Mastodons’ 11 points.

Bromenschenkel was one of three Mastodons in double-figures. Riley Ott scored 15 points, a season-high, and Ryin Ott scored 11. Aubrey Stupp had eight points, six rebounds and four assists. Sellers finished with five assists, four points, two rebounds, two steals and a block.

The ‘Dons held NKU to just four 3-point attempts and two makes. The Norse had six players in double-figures, led by 19 points from Ivy Turner.

Purdue Fort Wayne falls to 6-13, 3-6 Horizon League while NKU improves to 11-7, 5-4. The Mastodons are back in action on Sunday (Jan. 20) at Wright State at 1 p.m.