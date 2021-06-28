College athletes to be allowed compensation under Ohio order

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Gov. Mike DeWine will sign an executive order allowing college athletes in Ohio to earn money off their name, image and likeness after the legislation was wiped out over a controversial GOP attempt to ban transgender girls from participating in high school sports.

The bill would bring Ohio up to speed with more than a dozen states who now prevent universities or college athletic conferences from punishing athletes if they are compensated based on their sports performance.

Such compensation could involve anything from a book-signing at a bookstore to a deal with a local restaurant.

Exceptions include sponsorships for marijuana, alcohol, tobacco and casinos, which are not permitted under the bill.