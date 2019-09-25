Coffman looking to replace Konchar, Harrell

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Jon Coffmann has a tall task this season as the Mastodons head coach will have to replace not one but two top five scorers in program history with the graduation of John Konchar and Kason Harrell.

Coffmann, who is entering his sixth season at the helm of the PFW program, does have some experience returning. Senior forward Matt Holba started every game last season and averaged 11.7 points a game on 43.1% shooting from the 3-point line. 6-foot-11 Dylan Carl also started every game last season, averaging 6.9 points and 5 rebounds a game as a sophomore. Carl also led the team with 39 blocks.

The Dons open the 2019-20 season November 5 at UNLV.