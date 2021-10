FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The college basketball season is almost here and head coach Jon Coffman is ready to roll as the Mastodons hosted their annual Tip-Off Luncheon Monday afternoon as the Marriot Courtyard in downtown Fort Wayne.

The Dons open the season against Earlham at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 9 at War Memorial Coliseum.

The Dons went 8-15 overall last season and 6-14 in Horizon League play, finishing 10th in the conference standings. It was PFW’s first season in the Horizon League.