FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Purdue Fort Wayne announced a contract extension for head men’s basketball coach Jon Coffman on Thursday.

Coffman’s extension is for three years, lasting through the end of the 2029-30 season.

“Jon Coffman is an exceptional leader of our program,” said PFW Athletic Director Kelly Hartley Hutton. “He has assembled an outstanding staff and under his direction they consistently recruit impressive young men who make us proud on and off the court. Jon and his family are an asset to Mastodon athletics, the university, and the Fort Wayne community.”

Coffman was named Horizon League Coach of the Year last season after the Mastodons won a share of their first conference regular season title. Purdue Fort Wayne also reached the semifinal round of the Horizon League tournament last March.

Purdue Fort Wayne opens their season at Michigan on Monday, Nov. 7.