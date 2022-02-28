FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After taking a team picked to finish ninth in the Horizon League preseason polll and winning a share of the conference title, Purdue Fort Wayne’s Jon Coffman was unsurprisingly named the Horizon League Coach of the Year on Monday.

The Dons are 20-10 overall and 15-6 in the Horizon League. PFW enters the Horizon League Tournament on a nine-game winning streak and earned a bye in the first round. The Dons will host a yet-to-be-determined opponent in the quarterfinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. at War Memorial Coliseum.

Coffman wasn’t the only Don to be recognized by the league. Jarred Godfrey was selected All-League First Team while Jalon Pipkens was selected Third Team. Additionally, Pipkins was named to the league’s All-Defensive Team.

Deonte Billups was award the Horizon League’s Sixth Man of the Year Award as well.